Eyes Right

This is a shot from Friday , when we took Alfie to the Duck park (Elsie came too)



I took Alfie on the playground while Jane walked Elsie around the park and when it was time to feed the ducks , I took over Elsie walking duties and Jane and Alfie fed the ducks.



Alfie walked across the grass embankment to the war memorial and had a walk around it.



At one point he sat on the wall and I saw a great photo, but by the time I'd pushed the buggy with Elsie on her lead , the moment had gone.



He did however stand up and. look right , a bit like a little soldier, so this is my phot for today.



