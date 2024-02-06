Previous
Eyes Right by phil_howcroft
Eyes Right

This is a shot from Friday , when we took Alfie to the Duck park (Elsie came too)

I took Alfie on the playground while Jane walked Elsie around the park and when it was time to feed the ducks , I took over Elsie walking duties and Jane and Alfie fed the ducks.

Alfie walked across the grass embankment to the war memorial and had a walk around it.

At one point he sat on the wall and I saw a great photo, but by the time I'd pushed the buggy with Elsie on her lead , the moment had gone.

He did however stand up and. look right , a bit like a little soldier, so this is my phot for today.

6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Oh this is wonderful! I do love your Alfie.
February 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww I can imagine him shuffling like they do to get the spacing in the lineup right! Sweet shot.
February 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot to keep as a family memory
February 6th, 2024  
Loopy-Lou
So wonderful, great capture.
February 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's perfectly sharp, and just look at his face. Something has caught his attention!
February 6th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Alfie is a cutie
February 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca awww thanks Casa' that's so kind of you

@carole_sandford thanks Carole , I was a bit wary of posting this as it a memorial , but I think it's good that it engages the public and when he's old enough he will understand the significance of the memorial
February 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute - looks lost :)
February 6th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 you are right Suzanne

@busylady thanks Judith I don't know what caught his attention

@bizziebeeme thanks Laura, that's a lovely comment

@rensala thanks Reneee, we think so too :)
February 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A perfect timing on adorable Alfie!
February 6th, 2024  
Philippa R
Sweet! He looks like he's on parade!
February 6th, 2024  
