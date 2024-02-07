Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3082
Mansfield Street Life
This is Mansfield town centre, this is behind the "four seasons" shopping centre.
Concrete and "closed down shops" and a sad reflection of how some town and city centres have become ghost towns
Photo looks good on black if u have time
Urban mono
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3140
photos
112
followers
98
following
844% complete
View this month »
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th February 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
shopping
,
street photography
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
letterbox
,
mansfield
,
notts
,
streetie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sad sight Phil , but so true of many of our town and cities today ! I remember well the two shopping centres being built in Shrewsbury town , today I read in the local paper - the one shopping centre , which has been empty for a few years now is to be bulldozed down in the next few days ! - indeed as you say , the sad reflection of how things are going these days !
February 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
This really is a sad sight but a testament to what’s happening. If does need to be documented
February 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great on black indeed. I like the panoramic format. Here too shopping malls are closing ...
February 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super pano street scene!
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close