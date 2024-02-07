Previous
Mansfield Street Life by phil_howcroft
Mansfield Street Life

This is Mansfield town centre, this is behind the "four seasons" shopping centre.

Concrete and "closed down shops" and a sad reflection of how some town and city centres have become ghost towns

Photo looks good on black if u have time

Phil Howcroft

Beryl Lloyd ace
A sad sight Phil , but so true of many of our town and cities today ! I remember well the two shopping centres being built in Shrewsbury town , today I read in the local paper - the one shopping centre , which has been empty for a few years now is to be bulldozed down in the next few days ! - indeed as you say , the sad reflection of how things are going these days !
February 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
This really is a sad sight but a testament to what’s happening. If does need to be documented
February 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great on black indeed. I like the panoramic format. Here too shopping malls are closing ...
February 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super pano street scene!
February 8th, 2024  
