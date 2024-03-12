Previous
Peninsula Barracks in Winchester... by quietpurplehaze
Peninsula Barracks in Winchester...

...used to be just that - for the military.

Now decomissioned, it provides luxury apartment accommodation. We've walked through a few times but never been lucky enough to be invited inside!

Photo taken on my iPhone. That's Ray on the left taking a video to send to his sister who lives in Suffolk, something he often does when we are out and about.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Dianne ace
Looks really nice.
March 12th, 2024  
