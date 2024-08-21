Previous
in sunshine and shadow by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3967

in sunshine and shadow

- the sunflowers were the stars, of course, in the wildflower meadow at St Hubert's
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Casablanca ace
Sunflowers are always the stars, eh? Such marvellous giants of the flower world.
August 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice one, Beryl!
August 20th, 2024  
