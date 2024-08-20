Previous
in the wildflower meadow... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3966

in the wildflower meadow...

...at St Hubert's Church




Definitely had to get Ray to take me a 'non-selfie' selfie!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love this selfie among the wildflowers.
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with the flowers,Ray did a great job.
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise