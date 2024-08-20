Sign up
Previous
Photo 3966
in the wildflower meadow...
...at St Hubert's Church
Definitely had to get Ray to take me a 'non-selfie' selfie!
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6799
photos
143
followers
13
following
1086% complete
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
ray
,
selfie
,
sunflowers
,
haze
,
non-selfie
,
wildflower meadow
Shutterbug
ace
Love this selfie among the wildflowers.
August 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with the flowers,Ray did a great job.
August 19th, 2024
