Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2129
Cook more at home
The week 1 prompt for the 52 week challenge 2020 is New Years Resolutions. Recent blood work was a bit off, so watching what I eat is more important than ever. One way that this might be addressed is cooking better food at home.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
3
365 daily shots
ILCE-6000
30th December 2019 8:41am
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
pot
,
spoon
,
apples
,
knife
,
resolution
,
applesauce
,
52wc-2020-w1
