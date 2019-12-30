Previous
Cook more at home by randystreat
Photo 2129

Cook more at home

The week 1 prompt for the 52 week challenge 2020 is New Years Resolutions. Recent blood work was a bit off, so watching what I eat is more important than ever. One way that this might be addressed is cooking better food at home.
30th December 2019

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
