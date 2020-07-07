Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2319
Shake it all around
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3082
photos
84
followers
64
following
635% complete
View this month »
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th July 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
dove
,
birdbath
katy
ace
great bird bath motion!
How are you tonight?
July 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
How are you tonight?