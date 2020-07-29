Sign up
Photo 2341
It's quiet today in my backyard
52 Week Challenge - Week 31 - In Your Backyard
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3104
photos
83
followers
66
following
641% complete
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th July 2020 4:07pm
trees
garden
building
brass
52wkkac
52wc-2020-w31
Pyrrhula
A great view on and capture of you beautiful garden.
July 29th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It might be quiet, but it's still pretty!
July 29th, 2020
