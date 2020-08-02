Previous
Next
Grass in the sun by randystreat
Photo 2345

Grass in the sun

2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
642% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Fav , nice composition , first the good focus on the grass et I like the blurry one out of the focus in the background
August 3rd, 2020  
katy ace
Such a beautifully artistic photo, Kathy.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise