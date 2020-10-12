Previous
Light in the night by randystreat
Photo 2415

Light in the night

Get-Pushed Challenge - week 429
My partner this week challenged me to capture a night shot. This is a technique that is challenging to me mostly because it's hard for me to deicde on a subject. Walking outside last night I saw this view of the trees silhouetted in the distant light. A misty rain that softened the whole scene. I shot at several ISOs and shutter speeds and saw no noticeable difference in the final results.

I think it looks even better viewed on the black background, if you have time.
Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details

Kathy ace
@365anne I hope this is satisfactory for your challenge. I enjoyed it very much as I learn a bit more every time I do something a bit different. Thank you.
October 12th, 2020  
