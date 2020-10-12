Light in the night

Get-Pushed Challenge - week 429

My partner this week challenged me to capture a night shot. This is a technique that is challenging to me mostly because it's hard for me to deicde on a subject. Walking outside last night I saw this view of the trees silhouetted in the distant light. A misty rain that softened the whole scene. I shot at several ISOs and shutter speeds and saw no noticeable difference in the final results.



I think it looks even better viewed on the black background, if you have time.