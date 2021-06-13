Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2659
Summer afternoon view of the Blue Ridge Mountains
June 2021 words - scenic
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3486
photos
93
followers
78
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Latest from all albums
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
216
2658
2659
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th June 2021 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blue
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
stump
,
june21words
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely scene
June 14th, 2021
Kathy
ace
@kjarn
Thank you Kathy.
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close