Previous
Next
Summer afternoon view of the Blue Ridge Mountains by randystreat
Photo 2659

Summer afternoon view of the Blue Ridge Mountains

June 2021 words - scenic
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is a lovely scene
June 14th, 2021  
Kathy ace
@kjarn Thank you Kathy.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise