A view of the sink

Get-Pushed Challenge 487

My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a photograph IN my bathroom? Any subject, any style, any processing. My dilemma, what should the ultimate subject be? I've taken photos in my bathroom in the past, probably more than most people. You see, it was custom built. Not a lot of fancy stuff, but much better than what I had. So when thinking about what I should do, I ran across an ad for bathroom fixtures and thought it was a pretty, as those things go. Since mine is already hooked up, I couldn't get the same angle. But this is close and has the nice reflection in the countertop.