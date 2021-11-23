Previous
A view of the sink by randystreat
Photo 2822

A view of the sink

Get-Pushed Challenge 487
My get-pushed partner challenged me to make a photograph IN my bathroom? Any subject, any style, any processing. My dilemma, what should the ultimate subject be? I've taken photos in my bathroom in the past, probably more than most people. You see, it was custom built. Not a lot of fancy stuff, but much better than what I had. So when thinking about what I should do, I ran across an ad for bathroom fixtures and thought it was a pretty, as those things go. Since mine is already hooked up, I couldn't get the same angle. But this is close and has the nice reflection in the countertop.
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope this works for you. Thank you for the challenge. You always ask people to think outside the box.
November 23rd, 2021
November 23rd, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
Like how this was captured, nice low tones
November 23rd, 2021
November 23rd, 2021  
joeyM ace
Wonderful capture btw,I checked the YouTube link,that's a lovely song🎶💕
November 23rd, 2021
November 23rd, 2021  
