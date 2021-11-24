Previous
Daytime Moon by randystreat
Photo 2823

Daytime Moon

Although first seen through the bathroom window, I decided to step outside and get a shot of this moon, still bright in the morning sunlight.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
