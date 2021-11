Peaceful Saturday afternoon before Christmas

My great niece asked me to make her a sweater for her birthday about 1-1/2 weeks ago. After finding out what sweater she liked, ordering the yarn, then I had to brush up on my crochet skills. Since her birthday is 12/13 and the gift will have to be mailed, I told it might be birthday or Christmas. Today was a good day to hang around the house and do laundry and other chores so used the sunny afternoon to read and crochet.