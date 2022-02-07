Previous
Next
The Beaver by randystreat
Photo 2898

The Beaver

FOR2022
Low key emphasizing black
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Every time you load a picture I see what I should have done instead of what I did! Beautiful low key photo. I love the subject and how you are emphasizing black in this
February 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful bokeh also.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise