Photo 3014
Sorry I didn't leave any for you.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Tags
strawberry caps
Pyrrhula
Gladly I `ve some myself. Hope yuo`ve enjoy yours.
June 5th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Delicious!
June 5th, 2022
