Photo 3016
Still
These two downy woodpeckers were at the feeders. They were sitting like this for several minutes. They didn't move a muscle that I could see. I wondered if they might be trying to "hide" from a hawk, but I never saw one. Finally they just few off.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3868
photos
94
followers
79
following
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th June 2022 6:51pm
birds
,
still
,
feeders
Interesting. Something may have spooked them.
June 8th, 2022
katy
ace
Now you know they were just waiting for you to get the perfect shot of them.......which you did! I like the pole through the middle which makes it appear as a collage instead of a single photo
June 8th, 2022
