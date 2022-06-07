Previous
Still by randystreat
Still

These two downy woodpeckers were at the feeders. They were sitting like this for several minutes. They didn't move a muscle that I could see. I wondered if they might be trying to "hide" from a hawk, but I never saw one. Finally they just few off.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Shutterbug ace
Interesting. Something may have spooked them.
June 8th, 2022  
katy ace
Now you know they were just waiting for you to get the perfect shot of them.......which you did! I like the pole through the middle which makes it appear as a collage instead of a single photo
June 8th, 2022  
