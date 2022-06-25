Previous
Next
GTO by randystreat
Photo 3034

GTO

I got the car, what I didn't get was the three guys that pushed it out of the parking lot to give it a jump start.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
haha, the indignity!
June 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise