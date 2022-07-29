Previous
Next
Thunderstorm by randystreat
Photo 3068

Thunderstorm

30 Photos Project - water
A major thunderstorm here this afternoon with lightening so close it shook me.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
840% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
That is scary but you got some fabulous photos for this collage. I know you needed the rain too. I think my favorite one is the windmill
July 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The storm is nicely captured in your collage. Not so good that the storm was close enough to shake you.
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise