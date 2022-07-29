Sign up
Photo 3068
Thunderstorm
30 Photos Project - water
A major thunderstorm here this afternoon with lightening so close it shook me.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3924
photos
98
followers
83
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
water
,
make-30-2022
katy
ace
That is scary but you got some fabulous photos for this collage. I know you needed the rain too. I think my favorite one is the windmill
July 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The storm is nicely captured in your collage. Not so good that the storm was close enough to shake you.
July 29th, 2022
