Busy hands by randystreat
Busy hands

A couple of projects from needlework group members today.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
848% complete

summerfield ace
arresting colours. i like it. aces!
August 27th, 2022  
