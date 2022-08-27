Previous
Tumbling by randystreat
Photo 3097

Tumbling

Sorry for lack of comments. Will catch up.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love the colors and the contrast of the square with all the curves.
August 28th, 2022  
