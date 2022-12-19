Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3206
Let the Bells Ring
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4066
photos
103
followers
85
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
16th December 2022 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bells
,
garland
,
fiber
JackieR
ace
Did you make these? They're beautiful
December 19th, 2022
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
No, but I have the pattern for them. We have a needlework group that meets three mornings a month. There is one member who is like an Energizer bunny. She crochets a lot and figured out how to make them by examining one that the library staff member brought to the group. Maybe next year?
December 19th, 2022
katy
ace
How very cute! I was going to ask the same thing as Jackie. My mother has made some before but I think hers were knit You have certainly composed them in this shot beautifully
December 19th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this nice Christmas decorations.
December 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close