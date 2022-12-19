Previous
Let the Bells Ring by randystreat
Let the Bells Ring

19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Did you make these? They're beautiful
December 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond No, but I have the pattern for them. We have a needlework group that meets three mornings a month. There is one member who is like an Energizer bunny. She crochets a lot and figured out how to make them by examining one that the library staff member brought to the group. Maybe next year?
December 19th, 2022  
katy ace
How very cute! I was going to ask the same thing as Jackie. My mother has made some before but I think hers were knit You have certainly composed them in this shot beautifully
December 19th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this nice Christmas decorations.
December 19th, 2022  
