Photo 3272
View of the South Mountains from Hayes Water Road
Flash of Red 2023 #24 - Landscape
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
for2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
February 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Thank you Brian.
February 24th, 2023
