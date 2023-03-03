Previous
Wind and rain and downed petals by randystreat
Photo 3279

Wind and rain and downed petals

3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
Sorry about the weather but it makes a pretty carpet of petals for your photo!
March 4th, 2023  
Petespost
I bet they smell lovely
March 4th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thank you. The weather however, only got worse but nothing more serious here than thunder and lightning. (Thank goodness.)
@mirroroflife I didn't get close enough to smell them but may go back because I wasn't aware they had a scent.
March 4th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So sad to see them falling off before a nice long bloom- but they do make a pretty carpet!
March 4th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
They are so pretty, I hope the rest get to stay on the tree
March 4th, 2023  
katy ace
@randystreat we were supposed to get it and I would have loved it but we got almost nothing here. It did hit further north of us though
March 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a pretty carpet
March 4th, 2023  
