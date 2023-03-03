Sign up
Photo 3279
Wind and rain and downed petals
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
7
0
Kathy
katy
ace
Sorry about the weather but it makes a pretty carpet of petals for your photo!
March 4th, 2023
Petespost
I bet they smell lovely
March 4th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thank you. The weather however, only got worse but nothing more serious here than thunder and lightning. (Thank goodness.)
@mirroroflife
I didn't get close enough to smell them but may go back because I wasn't aware they had a scent.
March 4th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So sad to see them falling off before a nice long bloom- but they do make a pretty carpet!
March 4th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
They are so pretty, I hope the rest get to stay on the tree
March 4th, 2023
katy
ace
@randystreat
we were supposed to get it and I would have loved it but we got almost nothing here. It did hit further north of us though
March 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a pretty carpet
March 4th, 2023
@mirroroflife I didn't get close enough to smell them but may go back because I wasn't aware they had a scent.