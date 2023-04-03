Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3310
CitrusSunshine
A friend brought by some grapefruits this afternoon. Mouth watering as I look forward to digging in.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4173
photos
104
followers
89
following
906% complete
View this month »
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
Latest from all albums
3304
3305
3306
3307
230
3308
3309
3310
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
3rd April 2023 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grapefruit
,
low light
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close