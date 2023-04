Can't help but think of Easter

Get Pushed Challenge 557

My partner this week challenged me to a photo that is Easter related.

thought this was a lovely arrangement of pink dogwood branches at church Sunday morning. I took this photo without knowing what my challenge was, but think that it's suited to the subject. The problems encountered were to the top of the area where the cross is located the horizontal lines horizontal. I guess I should have paid a bit more attention to the vertical lines of the cross.