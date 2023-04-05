Sign up
Photo 3312
Friends for a long time
Who would have thought that friends for more than 50 years could talk on the phone for 5+ hours. And we talked the whole time.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
friends
phone record
bkb in the city
That is wonderful
April 6th, 2023
