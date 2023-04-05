Previous
Next
Friends for a long time by randystreat
Photo 3312

Friends for a long time

Who would have thought that friends for more than 50 years could talk on the phone for 5+ hours. And we talked the whole time.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
907% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
That is wonderful
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise