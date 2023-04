2 1/2 X 2 1/2 inches

Although larger on the screen, the actually area captured in the photo is 2.5" by 2.5". I saw these little flowers the other day and wanted to photograph them. I used the pencil to try to give some perspective to their size. I also have a bunch of "helicopters" that fell in the driveway, but have no idea what tree they came from since I know of no maples around here. The piece of dandelion fluff was a surprise. Hope you can see it in the top left corner.