Sleek curves by randystreat
Photo 3320

Sleek curves

Get Pushed Challenge 558
My partner challenged me to do night photography. I thought that I might be able to do some light painting on this new sculpture downtown. However, there was too much light from street light to really do any "painting."
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Kathy

katy ace
Such a fascinating looking sculpture. You made good use of the street lights on their reflective surfaces
April 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@farmreporter Here's another one shot last night. I tried some light painting but there was too much other light to make the light painting effective.
April 14th, 2023  
