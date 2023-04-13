Sign up
Photo 3320
Sleek curves
Get Pushed Challenge 558
My partner challenged me to do night photography. I thought that I might be able to do some light painting on this new sculpture downtown. However, there was too much light from street light to really do any "painting."
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Tags
night
,
sculpture
,
get-pushed-558
katy
ace
Such a fascinating looking sculpture. You made good use of the street lights on their reflective surfaces
April 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
Here's another one shot last night. I tried some light painting but there was too much other light to make the light painting effective.
April 14th, 2023
