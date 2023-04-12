Previous
Next
N_on lights on the ___quee Cinema by randystreat
Photo 3319

N_on lights on the ___quee Cinema

Get Pushed Challenge #558
My partner challenged me to do night photography. After a nice supper with a friend (including dessert), we waited until the sun went down and headed to town. I thought the neon lights on the movie theater might make a good subject. The trees from my vantage point were more problematic than the street lights which lit up the scene more than I expected. Hard to get a scene without trees. But my friend and I had fun.

12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@farmreporter Thank you for the challenge. It was fun. Took a number of shots to try and get the shutter speed right while keeping the ISO low.
April 13th, 2023  
Wendy ace
Very cool, Kathy!!
Is this a hand held shot? You are very steady if it is for such a long shutter speed!!
Well done and A FAV!
April 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@farmreporter Thanks Wendy. No. I used my tripod. One of the pieces of advice in the article you suggested.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise