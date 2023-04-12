N_on lights on the ___quee Cinema

Get Pushed Challenge #558

My partner challenged me to do night photography. After a nice supper with a friend (including dessert), we waited until the sun went down and headed to town. I thought the neon lights on the movie theater might make a good subject. The trees from my vantage point were more problematic than the street lights which lit up the scene more than I expected. Hard to get a scene without trees. But my friend and I had fun.



