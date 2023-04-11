Previous
X marks the spot by randystreat
X marks the spot

Glorious sunny day yesterday and when I looked behind the house I saw these jet trails in the sky. I wonder what spot they actually mark if viewed from above.
11th April 2023

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
katy
Fabulous capture, especially that beautiful blue sky. I have never wondered that before but it is an interesting question.
April 12th, 2023  
summerfield
you think it's directly above a hidden treasure? i love painting contrails. i will keep this in mind the next time i have to paint a clear sky. aces!
April 12th, 2023  
Kathy
@grammyn Thanks Katy. I spend a lot of time puzzling over things. Better than dulling my senses with TV I guess which I do too.
@summerfield Thanks Vikki. Use it however you want.
April 12th, 2023  
Dawn
It certainly makes you think lol
April 12th, 2023  
