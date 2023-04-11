Sign up
Photo 3318
X marks the spot
Glorious sunny day yesterday and when I looked behind the house I saw these jet trails in the sky. I wonder what spot they actually mark if viewed from above.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
jet
,
trails
katy
ace
Fabulous capture, especially that beautiful blue sky. I have never wondered that before but it is an interesting question.
April 12th, 2023
summerfield
ace
you think it's directly above a hidden treasure? i love painting contrails. i will keep this in mind the next time i have to paint a clear sky. aces!
April 12th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. I spend a lot of time puzzling over things. Better than dulling my senses with TV I guess which I do too.
@summerfield
Thanks Vikki. Use it however you want.
April 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It certainly makes you think lol
April 12th, 2023
@summerfield Thanks Vikki. Use it however you want.