Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3321
I like the night life baby
Get Pushed Challenge 558
My get pushed partner challenged me to do night photography. Yes, sorry, another one. Busy days and several good photos from the other night. I guess I was on a roll. 🤣
Song title 95 - This song popped into my mind when I looked at it tonight.
Nightlife Baby by the Cars
https://youtu.be/EZ0NKAPfnGs
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4184
photos
104
followers
89
following
909% complete
View this month »
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th April 2023 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
street scene
,
songtitle-95
,
get-pushed-558
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
- Sorry. This is it! I promise. If you like the Cars, play this song while you view your photos. It'll energize you.
April 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like your picture of nightlife and the song is perfect for it.
April 15th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks Debbie. Now I'm listening to a selection of Cars songs on YouTube. Perhaps a little too energizing for 10:43 pm. But hey, it's Friday night.
April 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@randystreat
Maybe you’ll be dreaming and sleeping like a teenager.
April 15th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Sorry Kathy but I’m getting very old. I've never heard of “Nightlife Baby” or the Cars. Crikey I’m old.
But it’s a great night shot.
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
But it’s a great night shot.