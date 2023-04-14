Previous
I like the night life baby by randystreat
Photo 3321

I like the night life baby

Get Pushed Challenge 558
My get pushed partner challenged me to do night photography. Yes, sorry, another one. Busy days and several good photos from the other night. I guess I was on a roll. 🤣

Song title 95 - This song popped into my mind when I looked at it tonight.
Nightlife Baby by the Cars
https://youtu.be/EZ0NKAPfnGs
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Kathy

ace
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
909% complete

Photo Details

@farmreporter - Sorry. This is it! I promise. If you like the Cars, play this song while you view your photos. It'll energize you.
April 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like your picture of nightlife and the song is perfect for it.
April 15th, 2023  
@shutterbug49 Thanks Debbie. Now I'm listening to a selection of Cars songs on YouTube. Perhaps a little too energizing for 10:43 pm. But hey, it's Friday night.
April 15th, 2023  
@randystreat Maybe you’ll be dreaming and sleeping like a teenager.
April 15th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Sorry Kathy but I’m getting very old. I've never heard of “Nightlife Baby” or the Cars. Crikey I’m old.
But it’s a great night shot.
April 15th, 2023  
