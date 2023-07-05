Sign up
Photo 3399
Fogged up
Forgetting that it's 80+ degrees and the air conditioning was actively running, I went outside to get a photo of the sunflower. Guess what. My lens fogged up. Too lazy to let it clear up I went ahead and took the photo.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
sunflower
,
condensation
