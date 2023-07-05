Previous
Fogged up by randystreat
Fogged up

Forgetting that it's 80+ degrees and the air conditioning was actively running, I went outside to get a photo of the sunflower. Guess what. My lens fogged up. Too lazy to let it clear up I went ahead and took the photo.
