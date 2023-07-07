Previous
Festive by randystreat
Photo 3401

Festive

Went to lunch with friends. Thought the decorating style was so much fun. Had a good meal too.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
July 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It does look like colorful decorations. Nice selfie.
July 8th, 2023  
