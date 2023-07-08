Previous
Debbie's Hands Sculpture by randystreat
Photo 3402

Debbie's Hands Sculpture

One of my friends is moving. I was helping her with some packing and saw this sculpture, which has caught my attention in the past. I just think it's beautiful.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

JackieR ace
Fabulous point if view, is she moving far??
July 8th, 2023  
