Photo 3402
Debbie's Hands Sculpture
One of my friends is moving. I was helping her with some packing and saw this sculpture, which has caught my attention in the past. I just think it's beautiful.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th July 2023 12:50pm
Tags
hands
sculpture
JackieR
ace
Fabulous point if view, is she moving far??
July 8th, 2023
