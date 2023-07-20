Get Pushed Challenge #572
My partner this week challenged me to a "from where I stand/sit/lay" photo. I remembered that I had an appointment to be casted for new orthotics this week. The biggest challenge was to remember to take a photo while that was happening. I literally scotch taped a note yo my phone last night so I would remember. The bright blue light at the base of this machine turned my legs and feet such an ugly shade that I felt it necessary to do some post-processing. Here I am waiting for the gel in the holder to the right of where my feet are, to get warm so the casts could be made. Amazingly I walked out with yhe new orthotics in my shoes.
Hope you enjoy your new orthodontics!
And don't forget to tag it for the challenge!
I still have my grands with me and we are leaving on our trip east on Monday so I KNOW I will not be able to do any editing though I have been taking pics.
I did also tag you on the pic you issued your original challenge just in case you did not see that message. So sorry for the duplicate if you did see it!