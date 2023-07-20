New orthotics

Get Pushed Challenge #572

My partner this week challenged me to a "from where I stand/sit/lay" photo. I remembered that I had an appointment to be casted for new orthotics this week. The biggest challenge was to remember to take a photo while that was happening. I literally scotch taped a note yo my phone last night so I would remember. The bright blue light at the base of this machine turned my legs and feet such an ugly shade that I felt it necessary to do some post-processing. Here I am waiting for the gel in the holder to the right of where my feet are, to get warm so the casts could be made. Amazingly I walked out with yhe new orthotics in my shoes.