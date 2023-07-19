Previous
Bud's Corner Kitchen by randystreat
Bud's Corner Kitchen

This little restaurant has become a favorite for lunch once a month after book club.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
katy ace
It looks like such a friendly place that serves some great homemade food! A perfect capture of small town USA
July 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@grammyn It's been there for years, but I never ate there until recently. Only open for breakfast and lunch and all those years of working I couldn't get there. They make a great chicken pie and sloppy joes.
July 20th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like the kind of place Jeff and I like to eat at. I love the baby looking at Daddy's cell phone on the right! This was a great subject to put in black and white- a documentary on Americana and local eateries.
July 20th, 2023  
