Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3412
Bud's Corner Kitchen
This little restaurant has become a favorite for lunch once a month after book club.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4275
photos
104
followers
88
following
934% complete
View this month »
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
18th July 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
restaurant
katy
ace
It looks like such a friendly place that serves some great homemade food! A perfect capture of small town USA
July 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
It's been there for years, but I never ate there until recently. Only open for breakfast and lunch and all those years of working I couldn't get there. They make a great chicken pie and sloppy joes.
July 20th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like the kind of place Jeff and I like to eat at. I love the baby looking at Daddy's cell phone on the right! This was a great subject to put in black and white- a documentary on Americana and local eateries.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close