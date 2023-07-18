Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3411
Smoke gets in your eyes...
...and nose and lungs. Canadian fires episode 2 day 2.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4274
photos
104
followers
88
following
934% complete
View this month »
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th July 2023 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountains
,
haze
Susan Wakely
ace
Such poor air quality I am sure. Just watching fires in the USA & Europe on the News.
July 18th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Indeed it is.
July 18th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
The colours are very muted and would make the beginnings of an abstract painting, should you be so inclined!
July 18th, 2023
Pyrrhula
The reason is to bad/sad. Hope we willl find some solutions to prevent those fires in future
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close