Smoke gets in your eyes... by randystreat
Smoke gets in your eyes...

...and nose and lungs. Canadian fires episode 2 day 2.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Kathy

Susan Wakely ace
Such poor air quality I am sure. Just watching fires in the USA & Europe on the News.
July 18th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Indeed it is.
July 18th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
The colours are very muted and would make the beginnings of an abstract painting, should you be so inclined!
July 18th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
The reason is to bad/sad. Hope we willl find some solutions to prevent those fires in future
July 18th, 2023  
