Childhood Memories by randystreat
Childhood Memories

I used this book so much my mother had to fix the cover with glue and a piece of cotton fabric.
For the B&W Challenge - Books
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Reminds me of a nursery rhyme book our mother bought my sister and me.
July 18th, 2023  
