Photo 3410
Childhood Memories
I used this book so much my mother had to fix the cover with glue and a piece of cotton fabric.
For the B&W Challenge - Books
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
bw-82
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Reminds me of a nursery rhyme book our mother bought my sister and me.
July 18th, 2023
