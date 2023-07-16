Previous
One Red Cent by randystreat
Photo 3409

One Red Cent

“Not worth a red cent” originated in the 1820s. It refers to an item or individual being either worthless or useless.
Money.org (American Numismatic Association)
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
933% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific "red cent" Kathy I like the great detail in this close up.Even the unred ones today aren't worth much!
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise