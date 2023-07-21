Previous
by randystreat
My friend took me out to dinner tonight for my birthday. A small, more upscale restaurant than the usual in my town. Treat is not only the delightful dinner but the name of the restaurant too.
21st July 2023

Kathy


@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Ann H. LeFevre
Happy Birthday! And a special dinner at a special place for a special person- seems like the perfect birthday to me!
July 22nd, 2023  
Mary Siegle
What a lovely way to celebrate with your friend! Does look like a special treat.
July 22nd, 2023  
amyK
Looks like a nice atmosphere. Happy birthday!
July 22nd, 2023  
Shutterbug
Hope the food was as good as the ambiance. Hope you have had a very happy birthday.
July 22nd, 2023  
Kathy
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann. I can't think of anythingbetter.
@mcsiegle Thanks Mary.
@amyk Thank you Amy.
@shutterbug49 I had a delicious salmon with pesto pasta. I had a great birthday. Started Monday and finished up today.
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn
Looks like a nice atmosphere hope food great , Happy Birthday 😊
July 22nd, 2023  
