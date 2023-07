Quinceañera

I happened to drive by on my way to somewhere else. Hoping they might still be around, I slowed down and stopped when I saw they were still there. How beautiful the young woman was and all her damas and chambelanes. Evidently they had finished the mass and there was a horse and buggy awaiting to take her to the reception.

The quality of the photo is poor because I was a good distance away and zoomed in. My cell phone doesn't really do a good job with this.