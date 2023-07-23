Sign up
Photo 3416
Dot's Dario
Just the thing for a hot summer afternoon - ice cream or a cold beverage.
Maybe I won't be posting an eatery in the next few days, but don't hold your breath. I don't like to cook.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Kathy
@randystreat
ice
cream
americaneateries
Corinne C
It looks popular. I am lucky that I love to cook and I don't like fast food, so everyday cooking is something I enjoy.
July 23rd, 2023
