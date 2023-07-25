Previous
Amber and Elsie by randystreat
Amber and Elsie

52 Week Challenge Week #29 - Portrait
Took som photos during a reception on Sunday and thought this photo would be an appropriate response to the challenge.
Catching up on 52 week challenge photos.
