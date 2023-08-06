Sign up
Previous
Photo 3430
Soft
More from the bouquet but not in ice.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th August 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
katy
ace
FAV FAV FAV! love the soft ethereal look of this Kathy!
August 6th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! You might want to look into a soji screen too. It's another way to photograph flowers. I got one after seeing another photographer's work with it, but I haven't set it up yet, because there's no place to put it where it can stay up and I get tired of having to take everything down all the time.
August 7th, 2023
