Previous
Photo 3462
It just keeps shining down on me
This is the same plant I bought in July and never gave to my friend. I watered it for awhile then just let it sit in my sunroom. The foliage is brown and shriveled and the petals are a bit shriveled too. But all in all, I think it still looks good for an old girl.
Photos of it when it was brough home:
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2023-07-10
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2023-07-11
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
5
1
Tags
sunflower
GaryW
I agree, Kathy! I still looks good! I like watching flowers shrivel but still show their beauty!
September 8th, 2023
summerfield
ace
with the heat and humidity, i feel like this flower. 🥴 this gives me an idea what to post for 52 frames' wabi sabi challenge next week. well done. aces!
September 8th, 2023
katy
ace
A wonderful POV with lots of beauty still left as it gracefully ages! I love it against the white background FAV
September 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She does- she aged with some lovely curls.
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image and pov Kathy
September 8th, 2023
