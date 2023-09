It just keeps shining down on me

This is the same plant I bought in July and never gave to my friend. I watered it for awhile then just let it sit in my sunroom. The foliage is brown and shriveled and the petals are a bit shriveled too. But all in all, I think it still looks good for an old girl.Photos of it when it was brough home: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2023-07-10