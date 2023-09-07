Previous
It just keeps shining down on me by randystreat
Photo 3462

It just keeps shining down on me

This is the same plant I bought in July and never gave to my friend. I watered it for awhile then just let it sit in my sunroom. The foliage is brown and shriveled and the petals are a bit shriveled too. But all in all, I think it still looks good for an old girl.
Photos of it when it was brough home: http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2023-07-10
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2023-07-11
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
I agree, Kathy! I still looks good! I like watching flowers shrivel but still show their beauty!
September 8th, 2023  
summerfield ace
with the heat and humidity, i feel like this flower. 🥴 this gives me an idea what to post for 52 frames' wabi sabi challenge next week. well done. aces!
September 8th, 2023  
katy ace
A wonderful POV with lots of beauty still left as it gracefully ages! I love it against the white background FAV
September 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She does- she aged with some lovely curls.
September 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image and pov Kathy
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise