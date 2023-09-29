Previous
Shine on, Harvest Moon by randystreat
Photo 3484

Shine on, Harvest Moon

Corny and a poor photo of the moon, I know, but it's the first thing that came to my mind tonight.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I love it!! Very creative!
September 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like it. Your photo of the moon looks good to me and this is a very creative way to show it.
September 30th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Very creative
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise