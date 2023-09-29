Sign up
Previous
Photo 3484
Shine on, Harvest Moon
Corny and a poor photo of the moon, I know, but it's the first thing that came to my mind tonight.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4348
photos
106
followers
87
following
954% complete
View this month »
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th September 2023 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
music
,
lyrics
,
harvest moon
Taffy
ace
I love it!! Very creative!
September 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like it. Your photo of the moon looks good to me and this is a very creative way to show it.
September 30th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Very creative
September 30th, 2023
