Dozens of Starlings by randystreat
Photo 3485

Dozens of Starlings

They kept flying in, grazing my backyard and the neighbor's, they flew on. By the time I got my camera quite a few had moved on.

BTW I know the photos aren't quality. More of a memory of the sight.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
954% complete

Kathy A ace
You have a lovely big yard.
October 1st, 2023  
