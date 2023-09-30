Sign up
Photo 3485
Dozens of Starlings
They kept flying in, grazing my backyard and the neighbor's, they flew on. By the time I got my camera quite a few had moved on.
BTW I know the photos aren't quality. More of a memory of the sight.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
starlings
yards
Kathy A
You have a lovely big yard.
October 1st, 2023
