Previous
Photo 3486
Then and Now
September ran away without my recognition of my 10 year anniversary. 10 years of almost daily photos. Is it any wonder that some days I can come up with a new idea for a photo?
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4350
photos
106
followers
87
following
955% complete
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
new
,
old
,
trees
,
diptych
Francoise
ace
wow. Congratulations! I love this idea for celebrating it too.
October 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Congratulations on year #10 Kathy! I the feeling of missed "anniversary" dates- I think I just hit 4500 on one of my albums and I totally passed by it without the blink of an eye.
October 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done, congratulations on 10 years.
October 3rd, 2023
