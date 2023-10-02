Previous
Then and Now by randystreat
Then and Now

September ran away without my recognition of my 10 year anniversary. 10 years of almost daily photos. Is it any wonder that some days I can come up with a new idea for a photo?
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Francoise ace
wow. Congratulations! I love this idea for celebrating it too.
October 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Congratulations on year #10 Kathy! I the feeling of missed "anniversary" dates- I think I just hit 4500 on one of my albums and I totally passed by it without the blink of an eye.
October 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done, congratulations on 10 years.
October 3rd, 2023  
