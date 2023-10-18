Sign up
Photo 3502
Pumpkins for sale
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4366
photos
107
followers
87
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
17th October 2023 6:31pm
Tags
pumpkins
Mary Siegle
ace
Beautiful capture of the light as it falls on the pumpkins.
October 19th, 2023
