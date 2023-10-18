Previous
Pumpkins for sale by randystreat
Photo 3502

Pumpkins for sale

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
959% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Beautiful capture of the light as it falls on the pumpkins.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise